After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2026 : INTC, NEM, FIX, DLR, EW, HIG, VRSN, OVV, SSNC, DECK, SMMT, SSB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/23/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 138.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -85.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 157.88 vs. an industry ratio of 45.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 43.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 10.76 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $10.38. This value represents a 58.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FIX is 41.28 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 22.19 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 8.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 28.12 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.12. This value represents a 8.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -6.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HIG is 11.10 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 6.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSN is 27.79 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 87.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OVV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OVV is 8.55 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 18.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SSNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SSNC is 10.86 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 5.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DECK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for DECK is 13.74 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 65.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SMMT is -12.49 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90.



SouthState Bank Corporation (SSB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 1.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SSB is 10.75 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.





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