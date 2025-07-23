After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2025 : GOOGL, TSLA, GOOG, TMUS, IBM, NOW, ORLY, CMG, CSX, URI, CCI, WCN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/23/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 13.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 19.95 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 30.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 249.71 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 13.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 20.07 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.69. This value represents a 8.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 22.03 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 8.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 25.77 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 104.61 vs. an industry ratio of 42.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 32.77 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 43.65 vs. an industry ratio of -79.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 21.35 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $10.54. This value represents a 1.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 18.13 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 41.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 27.84 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 0.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WCN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 35.67 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.