After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2024 : GOOGL, GOOG, TSLA, V, TXN, CB, CNI, COF, CSGP, STX, PKG, EQT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/23/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 28.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 23.84 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 28.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 24.06 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 41.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 135.95 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 11.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 26.93 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 37.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TXN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 40.13 vs. an industry ratio of 67.30.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.04. This value represents a 2.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 12.52 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 7.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 20.92 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.28. This value represents a 6.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters COF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 10.83 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 85.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CSGP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 167.80 vs. an industry ratio of 48.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 306.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STX is 241.32 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 8.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PKG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PKG is 22.76 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EQT Corporation (EQT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 17.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EQT is 27.02 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





