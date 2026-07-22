After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2026 : GOOGL, GOOG, TSLA, TXN, IBM, NOW, CSX, KMI, AVB, URI, WCN, CCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/22/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.87. This value represents a 24.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 93.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 24.21 vs. an industry ratio of 52.80.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.87. This value represents a 24.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 93.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 24.14 vs. an industry ratio of 52.80.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 282.78 vs. an industry ratio of 30.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 35.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TXN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 37.88 vs. an industry ratio of 45.30.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.93. This value represents a 4.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 17.27 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NOW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -10.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 43.80 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 25.98 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KMI has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 21.73 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 0.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AVB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AVB is 16.90 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $11.67. This value represents a 11.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 21.63 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 4.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 30.68 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 6.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 18.06 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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