After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2025 : TXN, ISRG, COF, CB, CNI, BKR, CSGP, EQT, SAP, EWBC, MANH, PEGA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/22/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 8.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 38.66 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 3.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ISRG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 82.71 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.83. This value represents a 21.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 13.87 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.85. This value represents a 8.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 12.92 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 1.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 17.59 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 3.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 17.03 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 54.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 202.40 vs. an industry ratio of 41.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EQT Corporation (EQT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 650.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQT is 15.89 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SAP SE (SAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 38.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SAP is 44.15 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 7.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EWBC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EWBC is 12.29 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 10.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MANH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MANH is 64.22 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PEGA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PEGA is 41.07 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





