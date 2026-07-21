After-Hours Earnings Report for July 21, 2026 : CB, COF, IBKR, EQT, EWBC, NLY, WBS, WAL, RRC, HWC, WFRD, OZK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/21/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.63. This value represents a 7.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 13.17 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.85. This value represents a 11.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters COF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 10.58 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 23.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IBKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 35.95 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EQT Corporation (EQT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 8.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EQT is 11.54 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 14.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EWBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EWBC is 12.68 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 2.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NLY is 7.52 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 5.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WBS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WBS is 11.47 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 12.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 8.52 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Range Resources Corporation (RRC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 14.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RRC is 10.60 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 13.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 11.95 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Weatherford International plc (WFRD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 50.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WFRD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WFRD is 13.16 vs. an industry ratio of -6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 7.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 8.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.





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