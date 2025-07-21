After-Hours Earnings Report for July 21, 2025 : NXPI, WRB, STLD, ARE, CCK, ELS, AGNC, WTFC, MEDP, ZION, BOKF, RLI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 18.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 22.61 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 0.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WRB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 16.21 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 13.84 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 2.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ARE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 8.50 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 2.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 14.94 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 20.25 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 20.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AGNC is 5.57 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.59. This value represents a 11.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 12.55 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.00. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEDP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MEDP is 24.60 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 8.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZION has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 10.66 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 1.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BOKF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BOKF is 12.97 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



RLI Corp. (RLI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 12.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RLI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RLI is 23.65 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.