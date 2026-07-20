After-Hours Earnings Report for July 20, 2026 : STLD, WRB, CCK, AGNC, WTFC, ZION, BOKF, SFBS, CALX, MCRI, SMBK, WASH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/20/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 82.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 13.92 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 3.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WRB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 15.37 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 14.54 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AGNC is 7.15 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.15. This value represents a 13.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WTFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 12.61 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 0.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZION has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 11.14 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 16.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOKF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BOKF is 13.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 29.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SFBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 13.58 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Calix, Inc (CALX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CALX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -44.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CALX is 47.16 vs. an industry ratio of 150.00.



Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 21.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -8.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MCRI is 17.40 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 30.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMBK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SMBK is 13.08 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WASH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WASH is 11.93 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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