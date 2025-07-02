After-Hours Earnings Report for July 2, 2025 : FC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/02/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Franklin Covey Company (FC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 118.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -59.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 50.23 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





