After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2025 : NFLX, IBKR, WAL, OZK, FNB, CNS, INDB, SFNC, MCB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $7.07. This value represents a 44.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NFLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 49.13 vs. an industry ratio of -32.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IBKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 31.96 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 16.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 9.57 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 0.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OZK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.52%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 30 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 8.35 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 2.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 11.00 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 10.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNS Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNS is 25.41 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 0.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 12.13 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 21.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SFNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -27.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SFNC is 12.74 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 8.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCB is 10.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.