After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2024 : CCI, KMI, DFS, EFX, STLD, UAL, REXR, AA, WTFC, FR, SNV, FNB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/17/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 23.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 15.69 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 17.15 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Discover Financial Services (DFS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $3.06. This value represents a 13.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 12.24 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 0.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EFX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 35.90 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 44.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 11.42 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.97. This value represents a 21.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UAL and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 4.78 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REXR has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for REXR is 21.24 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 131.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is 17.65 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 0.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WTFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -23.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 11.07 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 4.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FR is 19.72 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 17.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNV is 11.74 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 10.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 10.82 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.





