After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2026 : NFLX, AA, FNB, VIST, INDB, SFNC, DBVT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/16/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 9.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 20.47 vs. an industry ratio of -5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 497.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is 7.01 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 11.03 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.15. This value represents a 472.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VIST is 6.42 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 41.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -1.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 11.70 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 20.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SFNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SFNC is 11.17 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 92.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DBVT is -41.34 vs. an industry ratio of -13.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.