After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2025 : KMI, UAL, REXR, AA, SNV, FR, HOMB, SLG, AIR, BANR, MCRI, TFIN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/16/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 21.66 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.86. This value represents a 6.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 8.58 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 3.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REXR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REXR is 15.21 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 81.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is 8.88 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 7.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNV is 10.30 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FR is 16.91 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 11.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HOMB is 12.45 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 33.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLG is 11.50 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



AAR Corp. (AIR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 19.57 vs. an industry ratio of 58.80.



Banner Corporation (BANR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 12.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BANR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BANR is 12.31 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 2.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCRI is 16.67 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TFIN is 94.17 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





