After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2024 : OMC, JBHT, IBKR, PNFP, HWC, FULT, GSBC, EQBK, AEHR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/16/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 3.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 11.96 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 16.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 26.38 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 28.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 18.15 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 10.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNFP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 13.15 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 11.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 10.47 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 46.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FULT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 11.41 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 21.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GSBC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GSBC is 12.35 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 15.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQBK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EQBK is 9.88 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 57.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AEHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEHR is 41.08 vs. an industry ratio of 38.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





