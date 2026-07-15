After-Hours Earnings Report for July 15, 2026 : UAL, JBHT, HOMB, KARO, GSBC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/15/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 51.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 11.46 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 30.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JBHT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 38.37 vs. an industry ratio of 46.70.



Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 6.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOMB has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HOMB is 11.69 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



Karooooo Ltd. (KARO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 8.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KARO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -13.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for KARO is 24.43 vs. an industry ratio of 158.00.



Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 19.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GSBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GSBC is 13.18 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.





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