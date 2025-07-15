After-Hours Earnings Report for July 15, 2025 : JBHT, OMC, PNFP, HWC, FULT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/15/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 1.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 26.52 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 3.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 8.72 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 17.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNFP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 15.40 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 2.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 10.89 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 8.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FULT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 10.69 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.





