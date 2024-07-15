News & Insights

Earnings
CFB

After-Hours Earnings Report for July 15, 2024 : CFB, FBK, SFBS

July 15, 2024 — 02:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/15/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. CFB reported earnings of $0.35 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -2.86%.FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. FBK reported earnings of $0.77 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -1.30%.ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. SFBS reported earnings of $0.98 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -7.14%.

