After-Hours Earnings Report for July 14, 2026 : AEHR, KMTS, EQBK, LOOP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/14/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AEHR is -219.42 vs. an industry ratio of -14.60.



Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (KMTS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 71.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KMTS is -10.58 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30.



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 25.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQBK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EQBK is 9.65 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOOP has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for LOOP is -7.06 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.





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