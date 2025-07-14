After-Hours Earnings Report for July 14, 2025 : FBK, EQBK, SLP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 5.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FBK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 12.72 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQBK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQBK is 11.30 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 36.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLP is 16.96 vs. an industry ratio of 34.00.





