After-Hours Earnings Report for July 10, 2025 : VIST, PSMT, WDFC, LEVI, ETWO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 190.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VIST is 8.98 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PSMT is 20.73 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 2.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WDFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 41.62 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LEVI is 15.77 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year.

