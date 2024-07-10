After-Hours Earnings Report for July 10, 2024 : WDFC, PSMT, AZZ, ETWO, BSET

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/10/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 7.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDFC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 42.31 vs. an industry ratio of -59.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 3.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSMT Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSMT is 16.86 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80.



AZZ Inc. (AZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 14.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZZ and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AZZ is 15.12 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ETWO has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ETWO is 24.53 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 180.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BSET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -1500%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BSET is 62.86 vs. an industry ratio of 37.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





