After-Hours Earnings Report for July 1, 2026 : GBX, FC, BSET, CULP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/01/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 69.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GBX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -52.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 15.32 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franklin Covey Company (FC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 30.66 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BSET had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BSET is 21.61 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Culp, Inc. (CULP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 83.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CULP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -64.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CULP is -3.30 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.





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