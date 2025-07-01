After-Hours Earnings Report for July 1, 2025 : STZ, GBX, TTGT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/01/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.38. This value represents a 5.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 12.83 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 18.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 8.94 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TTGT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for TTGT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.