After-Hours Earnings Report for January 8, 2026 : WDFC, GBX, TLRY, AEHR, SLP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/08/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 2.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 33.16 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 51.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GBX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 11.91 vs. an industry ratio of -12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 86.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TLRY is -35.96 vs. an industry ratio of 28.40.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 1100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AEHR is -69.09 vs. an industry ratio of 45.80.



Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SLP is 19.38 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20.





