After-Hours Earnings Report for January 7, 2026 : STZ, JEF, APLD, AZZ, KRUS, SAR, FC, RGP, RELL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/07/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 18.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 12.50 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 20.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JEF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -31.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 22.77 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 86.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APLD is -97.61 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



AZZ Inc. (AZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 2.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AZZ is 18.37 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80.



Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 112.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KRUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for KRUS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -277.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 34.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 9.78 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franklin Covey Company (FC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 22.48 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 161.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RGP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is -43.50 vs. an industry ratio of -1.40.



Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 80.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -150%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RELL is 44.38 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





