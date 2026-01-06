After-Hours Earnings Report for January 6, 2026 : AIR, PENG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/06/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AAR Corp. (AIR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 18.65 vs. an industry ratio of 124.10.



Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 19.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PENG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PENG is 15.27 vs. an industry ratio of -24.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





