After-Hours Earnings Report for January 29, 2026 : AAPL, V, KLAC, SYK, WDC, DB, AJG, RMD, HIG, LPLA, WY, HOLX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/29/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 10.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 31.39 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 14.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 25.51 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $8.82. This value represents a 7.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 45.59 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.40. This value represents a 9.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 26.39 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 18.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WDC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WDC is 39.01 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Deutsche Bank AG (DB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 350.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DB is 10.77 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 10.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AJG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 22.74 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



ResMed Inc. (RMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.69. This value represents a 10.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RMD is 23.73 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70.



The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.17. This value represents a 7.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HIG is 10.42 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.82. This value represents a 13.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LPLA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LPLA is 18.65 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 218.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WY is 162.81 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 5.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HOLX is 16.65 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





