After-Hours Earnings Report for January 28, 2026 : MSFT, META, TSLA, LRCX, IBM, NOW, WM, CP, URI, LVS, CLS, FICO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/28/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $3.88. This value represents a 20.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 30.28 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $8.21. This value represents a 2.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year META has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for META is 23.21 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 384.73 vs. an industry ratio of 37.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 49.17 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.33. This value represents a 10.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 25.82 vs. an industry ratio of 32.10.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 67.24 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 15.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 30.80 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 7.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 21.72 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $11.90. This value represents a 2.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 21.16 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is 20.53 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60.



Celestica, Inc. (CLS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 54.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CLS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLS is 61.93 vs. an industry ratio of 38.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.85. This value represents a 40.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FICO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -18.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FICO is 44.23 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





