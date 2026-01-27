After-Hours Earnings Report for January 27, 2026 : TXN, STX, PPG, PKG, NXT, FFIV, LOGI, MANH, BXP, UMBF, QRVO, ENVA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/27/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 35.94 vs. an industry ratio of 47.50.



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 43.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STX is 33.64 vs. an industry ratio of 34.10.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 2.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 14.74 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 2.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PKG is 22.34 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nextpower Inc. (NXT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 14.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NXT is 29.97 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F5, Inc. (FFIV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.83. This value represents a 9.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FFIV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FFIV is 22.57 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 10.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.92%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LOGI is 19.37 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 15.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MANH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MANH is 49.94 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BXP, Inc. (BXP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 0.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BXP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BXP is 9.39 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.71. This value represents a 8.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UMBF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UMBF is 11.45 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 12.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QRVO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for QRVO is 16.84 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.



Enova International, Inc. (ENVA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.94. This value represents a 24.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ENVA is 13.43 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





