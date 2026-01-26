After-Hours Earnings Report for January 26, 2026 : NUE, BRO, WRB, GGG, AGNC, CR, ARE, SANM, WAL, WSFS, AGYS, NBTB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/26/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nucor Corporation (NUE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 49.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NUE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NUE is 22.96 vs. an industry ratio of 47.70.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 5.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 18.54 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 0.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WRB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 15.76 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Graco Inc. (GGG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 20.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GGG is 29.04 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AGNC is 7.75 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crane Company (CR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 13.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CR is 34.38 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 10.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ARE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 6.63 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Sanmina Corporation (SANM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 40.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SANM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SANM is 21.66 vs. an industry ratio of 36.90.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 10.22 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 13.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WSFS is 11.48 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 18.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AGYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -26.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AGYS is 96.96 vs. an industry ratio of 33.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NBTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NBTB is 11.80 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.





