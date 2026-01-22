After-Hours Earnings Report for January 22, 2026 : INTC, ISRG, COF, CSX, AA, EWBC, SSB, COLB, GBCI, ALK, SLM, EBC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/22/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. INTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -85.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is -387.50 vs. an industry ratio of -31.70.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 5.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ISRG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 75.13 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.12. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 11.66 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 22.27 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 19.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 86.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is 17.99 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EWBC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EWBC is 12.21 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SouthState Bank Corporation (SSB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 19.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SSB is 11.04 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 1.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COLB is 9.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 9.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GBCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GBCI is 22.68 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 88.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALK is 22.88 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SLM Corporation (SLM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 90.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 12/31/2025 short interest update, increased 128.31% from previous report on 12/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLM is 8.03 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 20.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EBC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EBC is 13.25 vs. an industry ratio of 27.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.