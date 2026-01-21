After-Hours Earnings Report for January 21, 2026 : KMI, CACI, KNX, PNFP, RLI, FULT, FBK, BANC, BANR, LOB, OSBC, EQBK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/21/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 15.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 21.84 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CACI International, Inc. (CACI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The computer services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.41. This value represents a 7.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CACI is 22.44 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. KNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KNX is 41.72 vs. an industry ratio of 75.90.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.32. This value represents a 22.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNFP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 11.50 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RLI Corp. (RLI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 85.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RLI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RLI is 17.79 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FULT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 9.19 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 34.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FBK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 14.82 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Banc of California, Inc. (BANC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 35.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BANC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BANC is 15.67 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Banner Corporation (BANR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 9.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BANR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BANR is 11.36 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 154.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LOB is 18.45 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 20.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OSBC is 10.13 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 10.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQBK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQBK is 11.04 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.





