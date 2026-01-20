After-Hours Earnings Report for January 20, 2026 : NFLX, UAL, IBKR, WTFC, ZION, FNB, HWC, OZK, SFBS, SFNC, PRGS, KARO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/20/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 27.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NFLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -14.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 34.78 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.98. This value represents a 8.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 10.79 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. IBKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 34.93 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.93. This value represents a 11.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WTFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 12.78 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 17.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZION has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 10.05 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 7.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 11.57 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 5.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 11.95 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. OZK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.79%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 7.82 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 15.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 15.47 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 25.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SFNC is 11.45 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 4.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 9.17 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



Karooooo Ltd. (KARO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 2.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KARO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KARO is 25.03 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90.





