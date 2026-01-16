After-Hours Earnings Report for January 16, 2026 : BOKF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/16/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 0.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOKF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BOKF is 15.33 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





