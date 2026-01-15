After-Hours Earnings Report for January 15, 2026 : JBHT, WAFD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/15/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 18.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 34.02 vs. an industry ratio of 78.20.



WaFd, Inc. (WAFD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 22.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WAFD is 10.80 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





