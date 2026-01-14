After-Hours Earnings Report for January 14, 2026 : HOMB, FUL, CODI, RFIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/14/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HOMB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HOMB is 11.89 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 34.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FUL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 15.75 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Compass Diversified (CODI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment fund company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CODI Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CODI is 2.39 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50.



RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RFIL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RFIL is 33.30 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





