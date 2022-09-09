Earnings

After-Hours Earnings Report for September 9, 2022 : LSAK

Published

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 366.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LSAK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -57.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LSAK is -8.73 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.

