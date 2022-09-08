After-Hours Earnings Report for September 8, 2022 : ZS, DOCU, RH, CXM, AVO, ZUMZ, CTLP, BBCP, EGAN, LMNR, AOUT, LAKE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.63. This value represents a 31.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -63.94 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is -106.04 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.81. This value represents a 19.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 10.59 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 45.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CXM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is -28.02 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 25.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVO is 29.32 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 53.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ZUMZ had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -128.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUMZ is 8.08 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 125.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTLP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTLP is -568.00 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00.



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BBCP is 19.68 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



eGain Corporation (EGAN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 233.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EGAN is -80.27 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is -120.20 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30.



American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 111.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AOUT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -26.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AOUT is 10.04 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 12.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LAKE is 11.62 vs. an industry ratio of 43.80.





