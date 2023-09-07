After-Hours Earnings Report for September 7, 2023 : DOCU, RH, GWRE, SMAR, BRZE, SMTC, PL, CDMO, BBCP, ZUMZ, LMNR, LTRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 161.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DOCU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is 146.61 vs. an industry ratio of -7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 67.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 35.59 vs. an industry ratio of -134.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GWRE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is -50.70 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 30.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SMAR is -35.39 vs. an industry ratio of 283.60.



Braze, Inc. (BRZE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 14.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BRZE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BRZE is -31.18 vs. an industry ratio of -7.90.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 119.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SMTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -141.18%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is -426.67 vs. an industry ratio of -13.40.



Planet Labs PBC (PL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year PL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PL is -5.96 vs. an industry ratio of 283.60.



Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CDMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CDMO is -135.56 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90.



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBCP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BBCP is 13.60 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.67. This value represents a 518.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUMZ is -32.26 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 63.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is -55.85 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50.



Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 157.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LTRX is -16.46 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.





