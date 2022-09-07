After-Hours Earnings Report for September 7, 2022 : CPRT, CASY, GME, DSGX, VRNT, AVAV, PLAY, ASAN, AEO, PHR, INTA, BASE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 4.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 26.35 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.84. This value represents a 20.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CASY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 22.99 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gamestop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is -16.76 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. DSGX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 61.90 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 20.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VRNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 30.73 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 152.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AVAV had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -26.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 61.79 vs. an industry ratio of 35.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 5.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PLAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 12.55 vs. an industry ratio of -8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Asana, Inc. (ASAN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.58. This value represents a 61.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASAN is -8.87 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 78.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AEO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 10.74 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.99. This value represents a 106.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -5.78 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90.



Intapp, Inc. (INTA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 2.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INTA is -9.15 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Couchbase, Inc. (BASE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 77.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BASE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -38.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BASE is -8.45 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.





