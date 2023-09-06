After-Hours Earnings Report for September 6, 2023 : PATH, DSGX, GME, AI, AEO, CHPT, INTA, CXM, VRNT, PLAY, PHR, YEXT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PATH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is -57.79 vs. an industry ratio of -8.10.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DSGX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 57.02 vs. an industry ratio of -82.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gamestop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is -56.56 vs. an industry ratio of -15.10.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.62. This value represents a 7.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AI is -14.69 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 275.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AEO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -69.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 16.34 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CHPT is -9.68 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60.



Intapp, Inc. (INTA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 20.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INTA is -39.98 vs. an industry ratio of 288.90.



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CXM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 133.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is 1580.00 vs. an industry ratio of -8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 44.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 17.46 vs. an industry ratio of -82.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 54.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -39.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 10.75 vs. an industry ratio of -448.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.75. This value represents a 15.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -11.15 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Yext, Inc. (YEXT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 81.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YEXT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is -181.60 vs. an industry ratio of -8.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.