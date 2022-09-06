After-Hours Earnings Report for September 6, 2022 : PATH, GWRE, HQY, COUP, CDMO, ICMB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 41.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is -27.29 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 650.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWRE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is -36.64 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 19.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HQY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 96.95 vs. an industry ratio of -32.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.65. This value represents a 85.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COUP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COUP is -21.34 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 70.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 300%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CDMO is 267.83 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ICMB is 7.21 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.





