After-Hours Earnings Report for September 5, 2023 : ZS, HQY, ASND, GTLB, ASAN, AVAV

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/05/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 45.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -138.93 vs. an industry ratio of -9.90.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HQY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 55.35 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.68. This value represents a 74.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASND is -9.96 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40.



GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GTLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GTLB is -47.74 vs. an industry ratio of 287.00.



Asana, Inc. (ASAN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 47.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASAN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASAN is -16.26 vs. an industry ratio of 287.00.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 35.14 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.