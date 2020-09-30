After-Hours Earnings Report for September 30, 2020 : NG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/30/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. NG reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a In the past year NG has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter.

