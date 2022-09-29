After-Hours Earnings Report for September 29, 2022 : NKE, MU, CMTL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. NKE reported earnings of $1.16 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -21.55%. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 26.75 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. MU reported earnings of $2.37 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -45.57%. In the past year MU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is 6.47 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. CMTL reported earnings of $0.23 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -130.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMTL is -7.13 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.