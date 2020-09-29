After-Hours Earnings Report for September 29, 2020 : MU, SNX, PRGS, CMTL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/29/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 90.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is 19.89 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



Synnex Corporation (SNX) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 258.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 12.23 vs. an industry ratio of -20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 1.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PRGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 14.68 vs. an industry ratio of 37.20.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 79.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMTL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CMTL is 18.96 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





