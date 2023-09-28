After-Hours Earnings Report for September 28, 2023 : NKE, MTN, BB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/28/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 20.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 24.30 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.26. This value represents a 20.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 35.16 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 166.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for BB is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -71.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





