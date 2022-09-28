After-Hours Earnings Report for September 28, 2022 : MTN, JEF, CNXC, NAPA, MLKN, EPAC, ISR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.91. This value represents a 16.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MTN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 24.47 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 54.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 9.89 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 17.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNXC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 10.03 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NAPA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NAPA is 25.55 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MLKN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for MLKN is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 36.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 22.65 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IsoRay, Inc. (ISR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. ISR reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aISR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -100%.

