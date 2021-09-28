After-Hours Earnings Report for September 28, 2021 : MU, CALM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/28/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 127.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is 13.24 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2021. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 27.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CALM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -134.62%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CALM is 43.78 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.