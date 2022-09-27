After-Hours Earnings Report for September 27, 2022 : BB, CALM, PRGS, IPW, AYTU

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/27/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is -17.75 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70.



Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 748.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CALM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -92.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CALM is 10.22 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 22.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.75%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 11.91 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70.



iPower Inc. (IPW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IPW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IPW is 6.56 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 64.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AYTU is -0.18 vs. an industry ratio of -2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





